Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $38.48, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 9.72% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.92 billion, up 4.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $122.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.07% and +5.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

