Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $34.84, demonstrating a -1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The cable provider's stock has climbed by 0.74% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.18, reflecting a 2.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.82 billion, indicating a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.34 per share and a revenue of $122.12 billion, indicating changes of +0.23% and -1.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Comcast presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.16 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CMCSA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

