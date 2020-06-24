Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $38.56, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2020. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.53 billion, down 12.38% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $102.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.6% and -6.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CMCSA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.86, so we one might conclude that CMCSA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

