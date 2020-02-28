Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $40.43, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CMCSA to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.42 billion, up 2.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $114.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.19% and +4.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. CMCSA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CMCSA has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.81.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.