Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.47, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 7.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, down 3.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.95 billion, down 3.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $120.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.82% and -0.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.8, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

