Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $33.95, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 15.7% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 23.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

CMCSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.11 billion, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $112.77 billion, which would represent changes of -0.64% and +3.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower. CMCSA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CMCSA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.04, so we one might conclude that CMCSA is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.