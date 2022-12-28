Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 1.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.52 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $121.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.46% and +4.24%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

