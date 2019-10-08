Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $44.11, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 3.94% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

CMCSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.20 billion, up 22.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $109.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.61% and +16.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% lower. CMCSA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CMCSA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.04.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

