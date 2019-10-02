Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CMCSA to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.35 billion, up 23.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $109.96 billion, which would represent changes of +21.18% and +16.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CMCSA has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.97, which means CMCSA is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

