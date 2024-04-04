Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $41.11, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 1.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 6.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.88 billion, up 0.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $124.57 billion, signifying shifts of +6.28% and +2.47%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.75% downward. Comcast presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Comcast is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.48 of its industry.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.