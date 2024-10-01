Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Comcast (CMCSA) ending at $41.70, denoting a -0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 5.56% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.79 billion, indicating a 5.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $123.18 billion, indicating changes of +6.28% and +1.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.62, so one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cable Television industry stood at 0.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

