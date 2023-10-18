Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA) standing at $44.02, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 3% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 26, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 2.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.67 billion, down 0.61% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.81 per share and a revenue of $120.13 billion, representing changes of +4.67% and -1.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that CMCSA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

