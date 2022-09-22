Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $32.47, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 11.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 11.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.9 billion, down 1.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $121.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.07% and +4.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.22.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



