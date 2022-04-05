Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $47.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 3.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.41 billion, up 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $122.24 billion, which would represent changes of +9.91% and +5.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Comcast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.65.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

