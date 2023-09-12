Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $45.19, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 2.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.69 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $120.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.67% and -0.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

