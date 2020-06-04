Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $41.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.69%.

CMCSA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.79 billion, down 7.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $105.29 billion, which would represent changes of -19.49% and -3.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% lower. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CMCSA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.64, which means CMCSA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.