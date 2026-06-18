Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Comcast (CMCSA) was down 1.26% at $22.41. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 8.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.32 billion, down 3.27% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $122.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.1% and -1.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.26% downward. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Comcast is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.75.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cable Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.58.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.