Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $28.74, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.77%.

The cable provider's stock has dropped by 7.56% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.71 billion, up 2.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $123.16 billion, which would represent changes of -14.62% and -0.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 6.45.

It's also important to note that CMCSA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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