Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $39.58, demonstrating a -1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The cable provider's shares have seen an increase of 3.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.12, signifying a 0.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.1 billion, indicating a 1.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $123.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.78% and +1.31%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Comcast holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.51.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.