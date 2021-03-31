Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Reopen Universal Studios Hollywood

Comcast CMCSA is set to reopen its Universal Studios Hollywood theme park on Apr 16 with limited number of visitors. Prior to that, the company has arranged a special park preview for annual and seasonal pass members on Apr 15, as part of its promotion.



Per the government guidelines, only California residents will be allowed to visit the theme park at present. Tickets will be available for purchase online, beginning Apr 8.



Moreover, Comcast is offering complimentary Bonus Days on select days from Apr 15 through May 16 for annual and seasonal pass members, who can reserve their bookings beginning Apr 5.



Markedly, Comcast’s reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood will be followed by The Walt Disney’s DIS reopening of its two California theme parks on Apr 30.

New Rides to Boost Theme Park’s Attraction

Comcast will showcase couple of new rides - The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! and Jurassic World—The Ride, to attract visitors.



The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride combines 64 technologically-advanced animated figures including Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke, characters of the popular The Secret Life of Pets films.



Moreover, visitors will witness all-new, realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex, in the new Jurassic World—The Ride.



Other attractions include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring Hogsmeade village, and rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff.

Universal Studios Hollywood Reopening to Aid Top Line

Comcast shares are up 4.9% year to date, compared with the Zacks Cable Television industry’s return of 1.6%.

Year-to-Date Return





Markedly, Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience.



Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business. Its streaming service, Peacock, has gained significant traction within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.



The reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood is expected to boost Theme Parks segment’s top-line growth in the second half of 2021. Markedly, segment revenues decreased 62.9% year over year to $579 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Moreover, the upcoming opening of Universal Beijing is a key catalyst.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Rogers Communication RCI and TEGNA TGNA are better-ranked stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector. Both carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long term earnings growth rate for Rogers and TEGNA is pegged at 4.3% and 10%, respectively.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!



Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Get Free Report



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.