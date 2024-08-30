Comcast (CMCSA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $39.57, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

The cable provider's stock has dropped by 1.99% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.7 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $123.02 billion, which would represent changes of +6.28% and +1.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Comcast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

