Comcast (CMCSA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA) standing at $39.82, reflecting a +1.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Shares of the cable provider have depreciated by 1.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 1.85% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.7 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $123.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +1.19%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Comcast is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.65, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

