Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Comcast (CMCSA) reached $42.17, with a +1.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Shares of the cable provider witnessed a gain of 0.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.39 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $120.71 billion, which would represent changes of +7.97% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% increase. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Comcast is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.