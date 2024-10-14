Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the latest trading day at $41.97, indicating a +1.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 4.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.06, marking a 1.85% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.8 billion, reflecting a 5.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $123.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.53% and +1.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.

It's also important to note that CMCSA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

