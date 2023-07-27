Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Comcast (CMCSA) reported $30.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +15.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Domestic Video Customers : 14985 thousand compared to the 14976.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 14985 thousand compared to the 14976.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Total Domestic Wireless Lines - Net Additions / (Losses) : 316 thousand compared to the 338.21 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 316 thousand compared to the 338.21 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers - Net Additions / (Losses) : -20 thousand compared to the -67.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: -20 thousand compared to the -67.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses) : 5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.31 thousand.

: 5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.31 thousand. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks : $2.21 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.21 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total : $20.36 billion compared to the $20.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $20.36 billion compared to the $20.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Headquarters & Other : $13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.42 million.

: $13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.42 million. Revenue- Business Services Connectivity : $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total : $18.07 billion compared to the $17.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $18.07 billion compared to the $17.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Other : $1.47 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising : $993 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.

: $993 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $7.36 billion compared to the $7.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Comcast have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.