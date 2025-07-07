Comcast (CMCSA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $35.44, demonstrating a -1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The stock of cable provider has risen by 3.72% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 3.31% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.85 billion, indicating a 0.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $122.21 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and -1.23%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.43.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

