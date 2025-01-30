Comcast (CMCSA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Comcast (CMCSA) reported $31.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships : 31.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.21 million.

: 31.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.21 million. Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses) : -151 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -109.67 thousand.

: -151 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -109.67 thousand. Total Domestic Video Customers : 12.52 million compared to the 12.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.52 million compared to the 12.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships : 2.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.62 million.

: 2.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.62 million. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios : $3.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $3.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total Residential Connectivity : $9.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $9.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- International Connectivity : $1.35 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenue- Business Services Connectivity : $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total : $18.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $18.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless : $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising : $1.16 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $6.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

Shares of Comcast have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.