Comcast (CMCSA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Comcast (CMCSA) reported revenue of $31.2 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.63 billion, representing a surprise of +1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses) : -210 thousand compared to the -128.37 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -210 thousand compared to the -128.37 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships : 50.95 million versus 51.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 50.95 million versus 51.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Domestic Broadband - Total Domestic Broadband Customers - Net Additions / (Losses) : -104 thousand compared to the -128.82 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -104 thousand compared to the -128.82 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers : 28.9 million versus 28.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 28.9 million versus 28.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless : $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks : $2.72 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.

: $2.72 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios : $3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.9 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media : $6.59 billion compared to the $6.31 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

: $6.59 billion compared to the $6.31 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video : $6.59 billion versus $6.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $6.59 billion versus $6.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Other : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Broadband : $6.43 billion versus $6.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $6.43 billion versus $6.45 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising: $864 million compared to the $883 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Comcast have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

