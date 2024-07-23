Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Comcast (CMCSA) reported $29.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships : 31,426 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31,419.83 thousand.

: 31,426 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31,419.83 thousand. Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships : 17,638 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17,707 thousand.

: 17,638 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17,707 thousand. Total Domestic Video Customers : 13,199 thousand versus 13,140.48 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13,199 thousand versus 13,140.48 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Domestic Broadband - Business Customers - Net Additions / (Losses) : -10 thousand versus -14.9 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: -10 thousand versus -14.9 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Business Services Connectivity : $2.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion.

: $2.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total : $17.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.85 billion.

: $17.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.85 billion. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless : $1.02 billion compared to the $988.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.02 billion compared to the $988.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- International Connectivity : $1.15 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.15 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Other : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Broadband : $6.57 billion compared to the $6.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.57 billion compared to the $6.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total : $20.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.24 billion.

: $20.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.24 billion. Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $6.78 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.83 billion.

Shares of Comcast have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

