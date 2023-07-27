Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Comcast CMCSA reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.31% and increasing 11.9% year over year.



Consolidated revenues increased 1.7% year over year to $30.51 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.14%.



Comcast lost 19K domestic broadband customers in the reported quarter. Moreover, it lost 543K video customers. However, it added 316K wireless customers.



The company’s shares were up 3.31% in the pre-market. CMCSA shares have returned 22.7%, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 14.1% growth.

Quarter Details

Connectivity & Platforms revenues (66.7% of revenues) remained at $20.36 billion in the reported quarter.

Comcast Corporation Price

Comcast Corporation price | Comcast Corporation Quote

Residential Connectivity & Platforms revenues declined 0.4% year over year at constant currency (cc) to $18.07 billion. Business Services Connectivity revenues increased 4% year over year at cc to $2.29 billion.



Content & Experiences revenues increased 4% year over year to $10.87 billion. Media revenues remained unchanged year over year at $6.2 billion. Studios declined 1% year over year to $3.09 billion. Theme Parks surged 22.5% year over year to $2.21 billion.



Peacock's paid subscribers in the United States doubled year over year to 24 Million. Peacock's revenues increased 85% to $820 Million.

Operating Details

Costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased 0.7% year over year to $23.8 billion.



Programming & production costs decreased 0.4% from the year-ago quarter to $8.85 billion. Marketing and promotional expenses decreased 4.4% year over year to $2.1 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter to $10.24 billion.



Residential Connectivity & Platforms adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% year over year to $8.35 billion. Business Services Connectivity adjusted EBITDA increased 4.7% year over year to $1.32 billion.



Content & Experiences adjusted EBITDA was $2.19 billion, up 7.5% year over year. Theme Parks adjusted EBITDA increased 31.8% year over year. Studios reported an adjusted EBITDA of $255 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $3 million.



However, Media adjusted EBITDA declined 18.2% year over year to $1.24 billion.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $7.15 billion, up from $5.54 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Moreover, as of Jun 30, 2023, consolidated total debt was $97.5 billion compared with $95.53 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



In the second quarter of 2023, Comcast generated $7.2 billion in cash from operations, unchanged sequentially. Free cash flow was $3.4 billion in the reported quarter, down from $3.8 billion in the previous quarter.



It returned $3.2 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividend payments ($1.2 billion) and share repurchases ($2 billion).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Comcast carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Cumulus Media CMLS, DraftKings DKNG and Dolby Laboratories DLB are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cumulus Media shares have declined 20.3% year to date. CMLS is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 28.



DraftKings shares have gained 22% year to date. DKNG is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



Dolby Laboratories shares have declined 10.2% year to date. DLB is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 3.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.