Comcast (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating a decline of 5.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $29.68 billion, representing a decrease of 1.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Comcast metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless' should arrive at $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' should come in at $6.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video' at $6.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' reaching 29.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' will reach 2.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Domestic Video Customers' to reach 12.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Domestic Broadband Customers' will reach 31.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will likely reach 31.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' of 17.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.78 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships' stands at 2.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.63 million.

Analysts expect 'Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' to come in at 51.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.97 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Comcast here>>>



Shares of Comcast have experienced a change of -6.8% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMCSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.