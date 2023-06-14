Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $40.84, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 2.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 0.99% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.29 billion, up 0.91% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $120.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.02% and -0.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.92, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

