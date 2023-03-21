Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 6.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, down 3.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.92 billion, down 3.51% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $120.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -0.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.21, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

