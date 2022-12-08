Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 10.29% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.69 billion, up 1.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $121.39 billion, which would represent changes of +11.46% and +4.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.71, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

