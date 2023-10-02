Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $44.49, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.69 billion, down 0.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $120.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.67% and -0.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

