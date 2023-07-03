Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $41.76, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 20.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.28 billion, up 0.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $120.61 billion, which would represent changes of +1.92% and -0.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.04, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

