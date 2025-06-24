Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $35.21, demonstrating a +1.79% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.

Shares of the cable provider have appreciated by 0.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.18, reflecting a 2.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.81 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $122.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.46% and -1.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Comcast is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.94.

One should further note that CMCSA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

