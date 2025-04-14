Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) ended the recent trading session at $34.16, demonstrating a +1.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

The cable provider's stock has dropped by 4.83% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.56% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 5.77% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $29.68 billion, reflecting a 1.25% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.30 per share and a revenue of $122.31 billion, representing changes of -0.69% and -1.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comcast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.32.

We can additionally observe that CMCSA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cable Television industry stood at 0.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.