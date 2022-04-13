Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $47.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 3.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.29 billion, up 11.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $122.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.29% and +4.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.59.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

