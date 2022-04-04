Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $48.11, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.41 billion, up 11.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $122.27 billion, which would represent changes of +9.91% and +5.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.69, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

