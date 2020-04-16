Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.83, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 4.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.93 billion, up 0.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $110.66 billion, which would represent changes of -5.43% and +1.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.78% lower within the past month. CMCSA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CMCSA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.06.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

