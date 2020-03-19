Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.94, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 22.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 36.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMCSA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CMCSA is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.30 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $113.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.6% and +4.47%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CMCSA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.65% lower. CMCSA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CMCSA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

