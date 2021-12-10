Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $48.45, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 10.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.77 billion, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $115.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.61% and +11.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.34, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

