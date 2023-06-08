Comcast (CMCSA) Offers NOW TV to Detroit & Chicagoland Users

Comcast CMCSA recently announced that Metro Detroit and Chicagoland residents can now sign up for NOW TV. It has been made available to Xfinity Internet customers for a monthly price of $20.



In May 2023, Comcast introduced NOW TV, a new streaming offering that will meet the needs of value-conscious consumers who want a simple and convenient entertainment source with quality programming movies, top shows, live sports and news.



Built using cross-company innovation and technology from Xfinity, Peacock, Sky and Xumo, NOW TV is the first streaming offering in the market to combine a live TV streaming service, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and a subscription video on demand (SVOD) service.



It includes 40+ live channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark and Warner Bros. Discovery, plus 20+ integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

Comcast’s Strong Product Portfolio to Boost Prospects

Shares of Comcast have increased 15.4% year to date outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, rising 8.6% in the same time frame.



Comcast banks on a diverse product portfolio including connectivity & platforms business and content & experiences business, containing broadband and wireless connectivity, media, entertainment and theme parks.



Its media segment includes Peacock whose revenues increased by 45% to $685 million in the first-quarter 2023 primarily driven by strong growth in paid subscribers.



Apart from Peacock, its newly launched NOW TV brings together collective video experiences, innovative technology, and strong broadband service to deliver streaming entertainment offerings under one single roof. These enhancements are expected to bolster subscriber base and boost the company’s top line.

Comcast Facing Stiff Competition

Comcast’s first-quarter 2023 results reflected slowing content and experiences business primarily due to lower content licensing at its television studios and unfavourable forex.



Comcast faces stiff competition in its digital streaming business from DTC streaming and OTT service providers like Paramount Global PARA, Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX. They offer online streaming and downloading of content which causes viewers to switch over from cable and television networks.



Shares of Paramount have declined 2.9% year to date, whereas those of Disney and Netflix have gained 6.5% and 35.6% year to date, respectively.

Comcast added 2 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2023, whereas Paramount and Netflix added 4.1 million and 1.75 million paid subscribers, respectively. Disney lost 3.8 million paid subscribers during the same time frame.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s first quarter 2023 revenues declined 4.3% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $30.29 billion, indicating growth of 0.91% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $1 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 0.99% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.