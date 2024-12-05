Comcast (CMCSA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Comcast (CMCSA) standing at $42.79, reflecting a +0.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 5.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 11.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.68 billion, up 1.38% from the year-ago period.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $123.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.04% and +1.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.54 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CMCSA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

