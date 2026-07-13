Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Comcast (CMCSA) was up +1.7% at $23.97. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Shares of the cable provider witnessed a loss of 3.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.62%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comcast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 22.40% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $29.31 billion, indicating a 3.31% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $121.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.03% and -1.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Comcast is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 4.94.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.