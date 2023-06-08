Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $40.47, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.29 billion, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $120.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.02% and -0.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

