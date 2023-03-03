Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $37.23, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 10.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.54%.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.95 billion, down 3.42% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $120.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.82% and -0.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.95, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

