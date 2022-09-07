Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 8.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.24 billion, down 0.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $122.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.38% and +5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.68, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMCSA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



