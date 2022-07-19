Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.30, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 4.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.78 billion, up 4.33% from the prior-year quarter.

CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $122.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.76% and +5.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.28, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.